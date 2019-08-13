UrduPoint.com
EU Declines To Comment On US Security Adviser's 'Peasants' Remark

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 09:20 PM

EU Declines to Comment on US Security Adviser's 'Peasants' Remark

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) A spokeswoman for the European Commission on Tuesday declined to comment on the remarks of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, who suggested the European Union was treating its members' citizens like "peasants.

"

Bolton reportedly said on Monday that the European Union's approach to people not voting in the way that "the elites want to go" was to "make the peasants vote again and again until they get it right."

"We have no comment to make on these comments whatsoever," Vanessa Mock told reporters, when asked if the European Commission had anything to say about Bolton's words.

Bolton made the remark after a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

