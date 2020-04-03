UrduPoint.com
EU Defense Ministers To Hold Meeting On Monday To Assess COVID-19's Impact On Security

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:07 PM

EU Defense Ministers to Hold Meeting on Monday to Assess COVID-19's Impact on Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The defense ministers of the European Union's member states will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss the security implications of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and to assess the pandemic's impact on the EU's Common Security and Defense Policy, according to a statement published by the European Council.

According to the statement, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will chair the meeting.

The defense ministers will also discuss how national armies can help curb the spread of the disease, as well as assess general security risks at the current time, according to the statement.

EU foreign ministers held a video conference on Friday to discuss the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19. At a press briefing after the meeting, Borrell told reporters that the EU was committed to helping Africa combat the outbreak, to prevent the further spread of the disease both on the continent and to the European Union.

