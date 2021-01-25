The UK's decision not to grant the European Union's ambassador in London full diplomatic status is an unfriendly step that may harm future bilateral relations, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday

A total of 142 countries across the world have granted EU delegations the same status as diplomats representing sovereign nations, in line with the Vienna Convention. However, the United Kingdom late last week announced that the bloc's ambassador in London, Joao Vale de Almeida, would not be given the same privileges and immunity as diplomats representing nation states.

"For sure, the issue was raised and there is a clear view and unity among member states. It is not a friendly signal, the first one that the United Kingdom has sent to us immediately after leaving the European Union. If things have to continue like this, there are no good prospects," Borrell said at a press briefing following a meeting of the EU's foreign ministers.

The bloc's foreign policy chief urged the UK to alter its decision and grant the ambassador and the rest of the EU delegation full diplomatic rights.

"We expect the United Kingdom to treat the European Union delegations accordingly and without delay," he said.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has proposed treating the European Union as an international organization, rather than a sovereign entity.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, triggering an 11-month transition period that gave both London and Brussels time to conclude a range of agreements, including a wide-ranging free trade deal.

After months of negotiations, both parties reached a future partnership agreement on December 24, avoiding the prospect of a no-deal Brexit with just one week to spare.