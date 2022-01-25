UrduPoint.com

EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls On Burkina Faso Rebels To Release President Kabore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM

EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls on Burkina Faso Rebels to Release President Kabore

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called on Burkina Faso's rebels to release President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and restore the constitutional order.

Intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou. One of the camps housed a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held. Earlier in the day, Diendere has been freed while the president and parliamentary leader Allassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, have been captured by mutinying soldiers. 

"The president of the EU council spoke with the president of Burkina Faso, the situation seems to be under control but today rather worrying news has been coming though, and now we hear the president Kabore has been detained by the army.

We are calling for a return to the constitutional order and for president Kabore to be freed," Borrell said, adding that the National tv broadcasting service had been "taken over by elements of the army."

Earlier in the day, the military rebels appeared in front of the state broadcaster's building to make a statement that they are in charge of the country now and vowed to remain committed to international obligations.

Reports have been coming in on Monday that the president was removed from power and is currently held in one of General Baba Sy's garrisons in the capital city, according to Jeune Afrique, a pan-African weekly.

Related Topics

Army European Union Ouagadougou Burkina Faso Sunday 2015 Christian TV From

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

7 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

7 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

7 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

7 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

7 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.