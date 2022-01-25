EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls on Burkina Faso Rebels to Release President Kabore

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday called on Burkina Faso's rebels to release President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and restore the constitutional order.

Intense gunfire was heard on Sunday morning in two military camps in Burkina Faso's capital of Ouagadougou. One of the camps housed a prison where Gen. Gilbert Diendere and other military involved in a failed 2015 coup were held. Earlier in the day, Diendere has been freed while the president and parliamentary leader Allassane Bala Sakande, his potential successor, have been captured by mutinying soldiers.

"The president of the EU council spoke with the president of Burkina Faso, the situation seems to be under control but today rather worrying news has been coming though, and now we hear the president Kabore has been detained by the army.

We are calling for a return to the constitutional order and for president Kabore to be freed," Borrell said, adding that the National tv broadcasting service had been "taken over by elements of the army."

Earlier in the day, the military rebels appeared in front of the state broadcaster's building to make a statement that they are in charge of the country now and vowed to remain committed to international obligations.

Reports have been coming in on Monday that the president was removed from power and is currently held in one of General Baba Sy's garrisons in the capital city, according to Jeune Afrique, a pan-African weekly.