EU Foreign Policy Chief To Begin 3-Day Visit To Poland

Published November 30, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will begin a three-day working visit to Poland on Wednesday.

During the visit, Borrell will take part in the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in the city of Lodz and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.

In addition, the EU official is due to attend an event organized by the Polish Institute of International Affairs (PISM) in Warsaw.

