EU Launches Online Database On European Arms Exports To Improve Transparency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The European External Action Service (EEAS) launched an online database on the European Union's arms exports on Monday in a bid to enhance transparency in this area.

"The database contains information on the value, destination and type of arms export licenses and actual exports from Member States, covering the years 2013-2019.

The database will be updated on an annual basis," the EEAS said.

The diplomatic service expressed hope that making this information accessible for everyone "in a user-friendly manner" would improve transparency.

It also recalled that the bloc had common assessment criteria with regard to issuing export licenses, and it was "essential to uphold European values when exporting arms."

More Stories From World

