EU Lawmakers Return to Brussels for 3-Day Sitting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The European Parliament will hold July's first sitting in Brussels on Wednesday that will be highlighted by a debate on the goals of Germany's EU presidency.

The three-day meeting will begin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel presenting her strategy for the next six months under the motto "Together for Europe's Recovery.

"

Legislators will discuss plans for a post-coronavirus overhaul of the EU's public health policy and address shortcomings in the fight against money laundering and terror financing, ahead of final votes on Friday.

They are also expected to vote on urgent measures needed to address the impact of the coronavirus crisis and, separately, on a motion dealing with parental abductions in Japan of children holding EU nationality.