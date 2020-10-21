EU Leaders Hold Video Call October 29 On Virus Surge
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :EU leaders will hold a video summit on October 29 to discuss the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases across their continent, European sources said on Wednesday.
The meeting is expected to be the first in a series of regularly-held video calls, the sources said, with European leaders eager to improve coordination to slow the spread of the coronavirus and fix the pandemic-hit economy.