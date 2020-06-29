UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Members Want To Limit Poland's Access To COVID Recovery Fund Over LGBT Agenda - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

EU Members Want to Limit Poland's Access to COVID Recovery Fund Over LGBT Agenda - Reports

Several EU member states are trying to limit Poland's access to the COVID-19 recovery funds due to Warsaw rejecting the LGBT agenda, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Several EU member states are trying to limit Poland's access to the COVID-19 recovery funds due to Warsaw rejecting the LGBT agenda, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

Poland's incumbent president, Andrzej Duda, who is expected to win the second round of the presidential election, has been campaigning on conservative family values, pledging to prohibit so-called LGBT propaganda among the country's children. The current government has also been criticized for a controversial attempt at judicial reform claimed by the opposition and the EU to undermine the rule of law in the country. Poland is said to be one of the largest beneficiaries of the EU's economic recovery fund, second only to Spain.

According to the news outlet, a number of analyses have been circulating among the EU states, prompting at least two prime ministers, including Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, to pressure European Council President Charles Michel to impose stricter funding requirements.

Warsaw is expected to be a net recipient of approximately $18 billion in funding, per the estimates reported by the newspaper.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process and requiring additional measures to facilitate economic restoration.

Earlier in the month, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for the European COVID-19 recovery fund to address specific economic problems of the EU member states.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Warsaw Spain Poland Denmark Family From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh launches UAE-China Virtual Culture ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Coastal Centers deals with 5,700 ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council bring in personal trainer Sch ..

48 minutes ago

TECNO is Soon to Initiate #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Campa ..

57 minutes ago

UN Urges International Donors to Pledge Humanitari ..

21 seconds ago

Watchdog Urges Governments to Defend Economic Righ ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.