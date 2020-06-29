Several EU member states are trying to limit Poland's access to the COVID-19 recovery funds due to Warsaw rejecting the LGBT agenda, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday

Poland's incumbent president, Andrzej Duda, who is expected to win the second round of the presidential election, has been campaigning on conservative family values, pledging to prohibit so-called LGBT propaganda among the country's children. The current government has also been criticized for a controversial attempt at judicial reform claimed by the opposition and the EU to undermine the rule of law in the country. Poland is said to be one of the largest beneficiaries of the EU's economic recovery fund, second only to Spain.

According to the news outlet, a number of analyses have been circulating among the EU states, prompting at least two prime ministers, including Denmark's Mette Frederiksen, to pressure European Council President Charles Michel to impose stricter funding requirements.

Warsaw is expected to be a net recipient of approximately $18 billion in funding, per the estimates reported by the newspaper.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process and requiring additional measures to facilitate economic restoration.

Earlier in the month, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called for the European COVID-19 recovery fund to address specific economic problems of the EU member states.