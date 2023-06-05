EU Partnership Mission in Moldova to Work With Cabinet to Enhance Cybersecurity - Sandu

The new European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova, which was launched on May 31, will cooperate with the Moldovan government to enhance the country's cybersecurity, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Monday

"This mission will remain here as long as necessary. The mission will work with the interior ministry to increase opportunities to maintain security of the citizens. In (the field of) cybersecurity, it will cooperate with the government as well as with each minister separately," she told a briefing.

The president added that the EU Partnership Mission will identify significant risks to the country's security and give advice on specific measures to counter them.

In April, the EU Member State Representatives Group agreed to launch a civil partnership mission to Moldova. The mission is expected "to contribute to the strengthening of Moldova's crisis management structures and to enhance its resilience to hybrid threats, including cybersecurity, and countering foreign information manipulation and interference."