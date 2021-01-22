EU Plans to Demand COVID-19 Testing From Those Coming to Bloc Before Departure -Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The European Union plans to require coronavirus testing from those arriving in the bloc from third countries before departure, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"For those traveling from third countries on essential travel to Europe, we would, for example, require testing before departure," von der Leyen said on late Thursday following the EU summit.

She added that the European Union would have more coronavirus vaccine doses than necessary in the next few months and would be able to propose a mechanism of vaccine sharing with third countries.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 97.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.