EU Plans to Strengthen Sanctions on Russia, Ban Energy Imports- Slovenian Foreign Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) The EU plans to strengthen sanctions against Moscow by closing ports for Russian ships and banning energy imports, Slovenian Foreign Minister Anzee Logar said on Monday.

"We should strengthen the sanctions, we shall close the ports, we shall as well go for a ban for energy, import of energy, as well we shall show Ukraine a clear European perspective," Logar said ahead of a meeting ofthe EU Foreign Affairs Council.