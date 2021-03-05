UrduPoint.com
EU Provides $150Mln Aid For Syrian Refugees In Lebanon, Jordan - Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:25 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The European Union plans to donate 130 million euro ($150 million) in aid for Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan through the EU Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian crisis, the European Commission (EC) said.

"Yesterday, the European Union, via the Regional Trust Fund in Response to the Syrian crisis, adopted a ��130 million assistance package to support Syrian refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon in key areas such as social protection, healthcare services or waste management," the statement said

According to the EC, Lebanon will get 98 million euro and Jordan - 32 million euro.

The Syrian armed conflict started in 2011. Since the war, Jordan and Lebanon are the countries hosting the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. Syria's rebuilding and creating conditions for the return of the refugees are at the top of the agenda in discussions over the political settlement.

