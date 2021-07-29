UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Pushes Iraq To Stem Migrant Flights To Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

EU pushes Iraq to stem migrant flights to Belarus

The European Union said on Thursday it was pressing Iraq to help stem the flow of migrants to Belarus who are then smuggled across the border into Lithuania

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Union said on Thursday it was pressing Iraq to help stem the flow of migrants to Belarus who are then smuggled across the border into Lithuania.

Brussels says that about 2,700 migrants -- most from Iraq -- have crossed illegally into the Baltic state and EU member in recent months.

Officials suspect the influx is being orchestrated by the Belarusian regime in retaliation against EU sanctions, with flights ferrying migrants from Baghdad to Minsk.

"We have been in contact with the Iraqi government in order to better control flights to Belarus and re-admit Iraqi nationals who want to return voluntarily or have no right to international protection," Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson wrote in a letter to EU ministers.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday that he had held talks with Iraq's foreign minister "on how to tackle increased number of Iraqi citizens irregularly crossing from Belarus into Lithuania".

"This is an issue of concern not only for one member state but for the entire EU. We count on Iraq's support," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Baghdad pledged earlier this month to investigate the alledged smuggling of people to Lithuania and has set up a joint committee with the EU to discuss migration matters.

A spokesman for the bloc said on Thursday that "a large part" of those crossing into Lithuania did not appear eligible to claim asylum in the EU.

Brussels has threatened to ratchet up sanctions that it has slapped on Belarus since last year over a crackdown on protests against a disputed elections.

The EU last month hit key sectors of the Belarusian economy after Minsk forced a European airliner to land in order to arrest a dissident journalist.

Related Topics

Twitter Threatened Iraq European Union Minsk Baghdad Belarus Lithuania Border From Government

Recent Stories

China's Chen hits back at critics after winning To ..

3 minutes ago

SBP announces schedule of Independence Day sports ..

3 minutes ago

Naval Chief takes aerial overview of grounded vess ..

9 minutes ago

Work on South Punjab secretariat undergoes

9 minutes ago

Booming construction sector attracts Rs 1 tr inves ..

9 minutes ago

US Plans Investment in Faster Trains as Part of In ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.