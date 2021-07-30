UrduPoint.com

EU Urges China To Stop Suppressing Pro-Democracy Activists - Official

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:15 PM

The European Union called on China to stop persecuting supporters of liberty and democracy after the first person was sentenced to nine years in prison in Hong Kong under the Chinese National Security Law, Nabila Massrali, the EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Friday

"Today Tong Ying-kit became the first person to be convicted and sentenced under the National Security law. This law is being used to stifle political pluralism and the exercise of human rights and political freedoms in Hong Kong," the official wrote on Twitter.

The targeting of pro-democracy activists and those defending rights and freedoms should end, Massrali added.

Earlier on Friday, the first person was convicted of terrorism and inciting others to secession and sentenced to nine years in jail under the National Security Law.

On June 30, 2020, China introduced the National Security Law in Hong Kong in response to massive pro-democracy protests that swept through the city the previous year. Under the law, subversion, secession, cooperation with foreign forces, and terrorist actions are all prohibited, with each violation carrying a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

