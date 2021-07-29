UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Cuba To Free 'arbitrarily Detained' Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 08:41 PM

EU urges Cuba to free 'arbitrarily detained' protesters

The European Union on Thursday called on Cuba to release people arrested "arbitrarily" during unprecedented protests against the government earlier this month

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Union on Thursday called on Cuba to release people arrested "arbitrarily" during unprecedented protests against the government earlier this month.

"We are very concerned about the repression of these protests, as well as for the arrest of protesters and journalists, especially after the demonstrations held on 11 July across the country," the 27-nation bloc said in a statement.

"We urge (the Cuban government) to release all arbitrarily detained protesters, to listen to the voices of its citizens, and to engage in an inclusive dialogue on their grievances.

" On July 11 and 12, thousands of Cubans took to the streets, shouting "Freedom," "Down with the dictatorship" and "We're hungry" in the biggest protests since the revolution that brought Fidel Castro to power in 1959.

Hundreds of people were arrested and many face charges of contempt, public disorder, vandalism and propagation of the coronavirus epidemic for allegedly marching without face masks.

Independent observers and activists have published lists of those arrested with at least 600 Names on them.

About 60 Cubans have been prosecuted so far for participating in the demonstrations, a senior official said Saturday.

Related Topics

European Union Castro Cuba July Dictator All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

111 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to Strengthen COVID Restrictions for All A ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting chaired by Minister Sports approves SBP bu ..

3 minutes ago

Sher Zaman condoles with minor girl's family over ..

26 minutes ago

Railways Minister visits Royal Palm Club, chairs m ..

26 minutes ago

Drizzle predicted in city Karachi

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.