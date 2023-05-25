UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023

European Commission Allocates $2.6Bln in Aid to Cyclone-Hit Myanmar, Bangladesh

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The European Commission said on Thursday that it will provide emergency aid worth 2.5 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) to the population of Myanmar and Bangladesh, two countries in Southeastern Asia that were badly hit by cyclone Mocha in mid-May.

"Following cyclone Mocha in Myanmar and Bangladesh, the Commission has released ��2.5 million in emergency humanitarian aid to address the most urgent needs of the affected population," the commission said in a statement.

The commission pointed out that the population of both countries is highly vulnerable, with western parts of Myanmar being host to one million Rohingya refugees, whose temporary shelters have been destroyed by the cyclone.

In addition, heavy rains are expected in both countries, which would increase the risk of more flooding and landslides, the commission said.

The commission added that the European Union had used Copernicus Satellite Emergency Management Service to provide mapping in real time, and sent experts to assess the situation. Thanks to previously allocated funds, the EU's humanitarian partners were able to take preventative measures and secure shelter and food for affected populations.

Cyclone Mocha was a powerful and deadly tropical cyclone in the North Indian Ocean, which affected Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh from May 9-15, 2023.�

