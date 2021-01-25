UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Borrell Says Launch Of Greece-Turkey Talks On Maritime Border Spat 'Important Step'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

EU's Borrell Says Launch of Greece-Turkey Talks on Maritime Border Spat 'Important Step'

The beginning of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on the recent maritime border dispute in the Mediterranean Sea is an "important step" toward resolving any outstanding issues in the region, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The beginning of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on the recent maritime border dispute in the Mediterranean Sea is an "important step" toward resolving any outstanding issues in the region, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.

"Today is the launching of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey. This is an important step in this direction. I think UNCLOS [United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea] provides a solid basis for addressing maritime disputes," Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

Tensions rose in the Mediterranean region this past summer as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

Turkey eventually withdrew its Oruc Reis vessel back to port in November, and Borrell said that this was crucial in helping to defuse the tensions.

"I am happy to say that today, the irritants that poisoned life during last summer and autumn, today have been stopped. There are no Turkish boats, no drilling activities, and we agreed that both parties will keep this momentum and to use it positively in order to try to reach agreements," the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

Monday's discussions in Istanbul were the first to take place between Greece and Turkey concerning the maritime border dispute in more than four years.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Istanbul Cyprus Greece Turkish Lira November Border

Recent Stories

WAM Report: UAE&#039;s adoption of updated visa, r ..

2 minutes ago

Chinji National Park on ground after 33 years: Ami ..

1 minute ago

Global Economy to See Uncertain, Uneven Recovery i ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Lavrov Discusses Cooperation With Acting ..

1 minute ago

Global economic recovery remains precarious, rebou ..

5 minutes ago

Benazir Bhutto murder case: Court to hear appeals ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.