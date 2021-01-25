(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The beginning of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on the recent maritime border dispute in the Mediterranean Sea is an "important step" toward resolving any outstanding issues in the region, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The beginning of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey on the recent maritime border dispute in the Mediterranean Sea is an "important step" toward resolving any outstanding issues in the region, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Monday.

"Today is the launching of exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey. This is an important step in this direction. I think UNCLOS [United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea] provides a solid basis for addressing maritime disputes," Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

Tensions rose in the Mediterranean region this past summer as Turkish vessels conducted seismic exploration surveys in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their respective exclusive economic zones.

Turkey eventually withdrew its Oruc Reis vessel back to port in November, and Borrell said that this was crucial in helping to defuse the tensions.

"I am happy to say that today, the irritants that poisoned life during last summer and autumn, today have been stopped. There are no Turkish boats, no drilling activities, and we agreed that both parties will keep this momentum and to use it positively in order to try to reach agreements," the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

Monday's discussions in Istanbul were the first to take place between Greece and Turkey concerning the maritime border dispute in more than four years.