Evacuations Ordered After Freight Train Derails North of Philadelphia - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) A freight train derailed north of Philadelphia on Monday morning, sparking evacuations of nearby residents and houses, the Whitemarsh Township Police Department said.

"Whitemarsh Emergency Services is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township ... Precautionary evacuations have occurred at the residents and businesses closest to the scene," the police wrote on social media.

Police say they have no reasons to expect that further evacuations will be needed.

There are no reported injuries and no known hazard to the public, according to the police.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX, as well as members of the Montgomery County's Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team are working on the scene.

The only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community, the police said.