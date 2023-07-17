Open Menu

Evacuations Ordered After Freight Train Derails North Of Philadelphia - Police

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Evacuations Ordered After Freight Train Derails North of Philadelphia - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) A freight train derailed north of Philadelphia on Monday morning, sparking evacuations of nearby residents and houses, the Whitemarsh Township Police Department said.

"Whitemarsh Emergency Services is investigating the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township ... Precautionary evacuations have occurred at the residents and businesses closest to the scene," the police wrote on social media.

Police say they have no reasons to expect that further evacuations will be needed.

There are no reported injuries and no known hazard to the public, according to the police.

Representatives of Norfolk Southern and CSX, as well as members of the Montgomery County's Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team are working on the scene.

The only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community, the police said.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Plymouth Norfolk Montgomery Philadelphia From

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

23 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

33 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

Bilawal can't become PM, says Sheikh Rashid

2 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister ..

OIC Secretary-General and Japan’s Prime Minister Discuss Muslim World Situatio ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Prog ..

Khalifa University launches UAE’s first MSc Programme in Medical Physics suppo ..

3 hours ago
 ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-t ..

ADIB launches ‘Istikrar’, UAE’s first long-term, fixed-rate home finance

3 hours ago
 Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeepe ..

Sarfaraz Ahmed becomes first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to reach 3000 Test r ..

3 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before L ..

Pervaiz Elahi challenges detention orders before LHC

3 hours ago
 Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to c ..

Global Media Congress proves UAE’s keenness to create platforms of expression ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World