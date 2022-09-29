UrduPoint.com

Ex-Contender For French Presidency Calls Biden To Account After Nord Stream Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 10:19 PM

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the head of the party Debout la France (France Arise) and a former French presidential candidate, on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden to "explain himself" regarding the Nord Stream pipeline incidents, given he had opposed their construction and launches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, the head of the party Debout la France (France Arise) and a former French presidential candidate, on Thursday urged US President Joe Biden to "explain himself" regarding the Nord Stream pipeline incidents, given he had opposed their construction and launches.

"The sabotage of the #NordStream 1 and 2 gas pipelines is an unprecedented attack on the sovereignty of European countries, treated as vassals. What interest would Russia have had in shooting itself in the foot? Given his threats in February, Biden needs to explain himself," Dupont-Aignan said on social media.

Earlier this week, Moscow recalled that Biden promised to get rid of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in early February and called on the US to admit whether it was responsible for the recent pipeline incidents and whether it was the implementation of Biden's threat.

In response, the White House denied Nord Stream sabotage, stressing that Biden sought to prevent the pipeline from operating.

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said a pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as Swedish and Danish authorities.

