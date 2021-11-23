Explosion at Missile Factory Near Belgrade Kills 2, Injures 16

An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade killed two people and injured 16, the Serbian Interior Ministry said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) An explosion at a factory for the production of missiles used to combat hail clouds near Belgrade killed two people and injured 16, the Serbian Interior Ministry said.

Earlier reports said 15 were injured.

"Employees of the Emergency Sector stabilized the consequences of the explosion that occurred at the missile factory on the ring road in the Lestane area, and according to information established as of now, two people were killed and 16 injured," the ministry quoted Milos Majstorovic, commander of the Belgrade fire and rescue brigade, as saying.

The incident occurred at a nine square meter finished goods warehouse storing 500 anti-hail missiles with 30 kilograms of explosives, it added.

The injured have been hospitalized, according to media reports.

The explosion occurred at about 14:00 (13:00 GMT) at the Edepro anti-hail missile factory in the village of Lestane in the Buban Potok district. Videos of a cloud of smoke appeared on social networks. The interior ministry told media that 11 vehicles and 36 firefighters had been sent to the scene.

According to other media reports, cars are on fire in the parking lot in front of the factory.