Explosion at Mosque North of Kabul Claims Lives of 20 People - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) An explosion at a mosque north of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 20 people and injured 40 more, an Afghan security source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

"As a result of an explosion in a mosque north of Kabul, 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured," he said.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.

Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. According to media, Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.