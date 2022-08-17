UrduPoint.com

Explosion At Mosque North Of Kabul Claims Lives Of 20 People - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Explosion at Mosque North of Kabul Claims Lives of 20 People - Reports

An explosion at a mosque north of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 20 people and injured 40 more, an Afghan security source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Wednesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) An explosion at a mosque north of the Afghan capital of Kabul killed 20 people and injured 40 more, an Afghan security source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

"As a result of an explosion in a mosque north of Kabul, 20 people were killed and another 40 were injured," he said.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) claim they have full control of Afghanistan but the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) continues carrying out attacks on civilians and police across the country.

Two weeks ago, two deadly blasts in Kabul took the lives of 10 people, injuring 40 others. According to media, Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Kabul Police United Nations Russia Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes PTI for maligning national ..

Ahsan Iqbal criticizes PTI for maligning national institutions

2 minutes ago
 Ethiopia calls for formal ceasefire with Tigray re ..

Ethiopia calls for formal ceasefire with Tigray rebels

2 minutes ago
 Eleven Injured as Tourist Road Train Car Overturns ..

Eleven Injured as Tourist Road Train Car Overturns in Mallorca - Reports

2 minutes ago
 First Cities Summit of the Americas to Open April ..

First Cities Summit of the Americas to Open April 26-28, 2023 in Denver - State ..

22 minutes ago
 Coronavirus Pandemic Caused Japan's Suicide Rate t ..

Coronavirus Pandemic Caused Japan's Suicide Rate to Spike - Reports

22 minutes ago
 Thar Coalfield priority implementation project und ..

Thar Coalfield priority implementation project under CPEC

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.