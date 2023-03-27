Final Kazakh Election Results Show Ruling Amanat Party Won 53.9% of Vote

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Six parties passed the 5% threshold to enter Kazakhstan's parliament, with the country's ruling party, Amanat, leading with 53.9% of votes, Central Election Commission head Nurlan Abdirov said on Monday, citing the final results of the elections to the lower house.

"For the Amanat party, 53.9% (of votes)," Abdirov told a briefing.

The 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament was also passed by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party with 10.9%, the Respublica party with 8.59%, the People's Party of Kazakhstan with 6.8%, the Aq Jol Democratic Party with 8.41%, and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with 5.2%, according to Abdirov.

Only the Baytaq Green Party, with 2.3% of votes, failed to pass the threshold to earn parliamentary seats.

On March 19, early parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan, with a final turnout of 54.21%.