UrduPoint.com

Final Kazakh Election Results Show Ruling Amanat Party Won 53.9% Of Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Final Kazakh Election Results Show Ruling Amanat Party Won 53.9% of Vote

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Six parties passed the 5% threshold to enter Kazakhstan's parliament, with the country's ruling party, Amanat, leading with 53.9% of votes, Central Election Commission head Nurlan Abdirov said on Monday, citing the final results of the elections to the lower house.

"For the Amanat party, 53.9% (of votes)," Abdirov told a briefing.

The 5% threshold to enter the Kazakh parliament was also passed by the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party with 10.9%, the Respublica party with 8.59%, the People's Party of Kazakhstan with 6.8%, the Aq Jol Democratic Party with 8.41%, and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party with 5.2%, according to Abdirov.

Only the Baytaq Green Party, with 2.3% of votes, failed to pass the threshold to earn parliamentary seats.

On March 19, early parliamentary elections were held in Kazakhstan, with a final turnout of 54.21%.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kazakhstan March

Recent Stories

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before c ..

Imran Khan leaves for Islamabad to appear before court in seven cases

34 minutes ago
 PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

3 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.