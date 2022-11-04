Fire Destroys Two Cars of Express Train Traveling From Sofia to Varna - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) A fire has destroyed two cars of an express train traveling from the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia to the city of Varna, the Bulgarian National Television reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the fire broke out at 19:40 local time (16:40 GMT) in the vicinity of the village of Mogila near the city of Kaspichan.

A spark in the locomotive caused the fire, the report said.

Some 50 passengers were evacuated from the train, and none of them sustained injuries. The train driver was slightly injured. Two of the four train cars burned down completely .