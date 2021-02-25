UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire Poses Long-term Risk To Forest Carbon Sink: Study

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:03 PM

Fire poses long-term risk to forest carbon sink: study

Stronger and more frequent wild fires are reducing forests' ability to store carbon in a trend that will likely not be offset by planting new trees, a study said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Stronger and more frequent wild fires are reducing forests' ability to store carbon in a trend that will likely not be offset by planting new trees, a study said Thursday.

As Earth continues to heat due to ever higher concentrations of greenhouse gases in its atmosphere, both the number of fires, as well as how fiercely and long they burn, increases.

Slower growing tree species are better at surviving such intense blazes, but they capture less atmospheric carbon and reduce nutrient availability, according to research led by the University of Cambridge.

Analysing decades of data on the impact of fires on ecosystems across the world, the team of experts found that repeated fires were driving long-term changes in forest composition, while reducing their population size.

They found that after 50 years, regions with the most extreme annual fires had 72 percent less biomass than regions that had not burned.

Writing in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, the researchers said there were 63 percent fewer trees in hard-hit regions compared to areas untouched by fires.

Because not all areas are suitable for mass reforestation, and because the long-term impact of fires take decades to gauge, the team said simply replanting the trees would likely fail to offset the reduction in forests' capacity to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

"Planting trees in areas where trees grow rapidly is widely promoted as a way to mitigate climate change," said Adam Pellegrini in the University of Cambridge's Department of Plant Sciences.

"But to be sustainable, plans must consider the possibility of changes in fire frequency and intensity over the longer term." - Sink almost full - Wildfires themselves are a major source of planet-warming carbon pollution, with annual blazes releasing CO2 equivalent to around a fifth of fossil fuel emissions.

But they also reduce nature's capacity to absorb the carbon pumped into the atmosphere.

Previous research has shown that frequent fires reduce the levels of soil nutrients such as nitrogen.

Thursday's study showed that this favours slower growing tree species that have adapted to surviving with fewer nutrients.

These species limit the forest's ability to recover as they hold on to nutrients rather than replenishing the soil as they grow.

Throughout human history, forests have maintained the ability to suck carbon from the atmosphere, proving a key line of defence against climate change.

But with relentless emissions growth, they are losing their capacity to do so.

One study from last year suggested that major forests such as the Amazon may soon tip over from being a carbon sink -- i.e. they absorb more carbon than they release -- to a source, perhaps within 15 years.

"As fire frequency and intensity increases because of climate change, the structure and functioning of forest ecosystems are going to change in so many ways because of changes in tree composition," said Pellegrini.

Related Topics

Fire World Cambridge May All From

Recent Stories

Algeria receives 200,000 coronavirus jabs from Chi ..

1 minute ago

Mayor of France's Bron to File Complaints Over Tar ..

1 minute ago

Armenia Did Not Use Iskander Missiles in Karabakh ..

1 minute ago

ECOSOC Chief urges dismantling of 'safe havens' re ..

4 minutes ago

US trade rep nominee says Biden team supports use ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran's Sri Lanka visit dedicated t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.