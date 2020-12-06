UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Flight Of New Russian Il-114-300 Aircraft Planned For December 18 - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

First Flight of New Russian Il-114-300 Aircraft Planned for December 18 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The first flight of the Ilyushin Il-114-300 passenger aircraft is provisionally planned for December 18 and will be carried out at the airfield of the Gromov Flight Research Institute located in Moscow Region, a source from the aircraft industry told Sputnik on Sunday.

In September, the Il-114-300 jet started to go through ground running procedures, with engineers checking the operation of the aircraft's systems before its first flight.

"The first flight of the Il-114-300 is now planned for December 18," the source said, adding that the date "might be specified after the analysis of the data received during the liner's ground running and following the results of the methodological council set for mid-December.

"

The Russian United Aircraft Corporation refused to comment on the information obtained by Sputnik.

The Il-114-300 is an upgraded version of the Il-114 turboprop passenger aircraft developed by the Ilyushin Design Bureau in the late 1980s.

The jet is designed for local routes and its flight range is limited to 1,900 kilometers. It can accommodate up to 68 passengers. The aircraft is able to operate at non-equipped airfields with concrete, dirt or ice runways. The mass production of the Il-114-300 is planned for 2022.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia September December Sunday From Industry

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

11 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

11 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

11 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.