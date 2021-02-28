First Shipment of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) The first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in Iran on Sunday, the media reported.

According to the Tasnim news agency, a Mahan Air flight carrying 250,000 vaccine doses landed in Tehran in the morning hours.

Iran approved imports of the vaccine made by China's state-owned company earlier this week.

In early February, Iran launched the COVID-19 inoculation campaign, using Russian-made Sputnik V. Moreover, Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said that the country will receive 4.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative.