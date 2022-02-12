UrduPoint.com

Five Dead In Fire At Japan Rice Cracker Factory

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 01:05 PM

Five dead in fire at Japan rice cracker factory

Five people have died in a blaze at a rice cracker factory in Japan, police said Saturday, with firefighters working through the night to extinguish the inferno

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Five people have died in a blaze at a rice cracker factory in Japan, police said Saturday, with firefighters working through the night to extinguish the inferno.

Around 30 workers were on site when the fire broke out at the facility in northern Niigata prefecture around midnight, local media reported. The cause of the fire is unclear.

"We confirmed the death of four women between 60s and 70s and we also found an unidentified body," a police spokesman told AFP without giving further details.

Public broadcaster NHK reported officers were working to identify the body as one of the two missing male workers, with another hospitalised but conscious after inhaling smoke.

The police spokesman said the fire was finally put out 11 hours after it started.

The factory is owned by Sanko Seika -- one of Japan's biggest rice cracker manufacturers -- and operates a production line to bake the popular snacks.

Deadly fires are unusual in Japan, which has strict building standards, and violent crime is rare.

In December, 25 people were killed in a blaze at a mental health clinic in Osaka.

A former patient of the clinic suspected of starting the fire died in the same month before police could interrogate him.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Niigata Osaka Male Same Japan SITE December Women Media

Recent Stories

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

Barrister Saif visits Galiyat snow festival

57 seconds ago
 Angry Olympic snowboard champ Hirano demands bette ..

Angry Olympic snowboard champ Hirano demands better judging

59 seconds ago
 Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on Mar ..

Turkmenistan to hold presidential elections on March 12

1 minute ago
 Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as U ..

Blinken says he will speak to Lavrov Saturday as Ukraine crisis rages

3 minutes ago
 DC urged for stern action against illegal town pla ..

DC urged for stern action against illegal town planners

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Planning to Speak With Russian Foreig ..

Blinken Says Planning to Speak With Russian Foreign Minister on February 12 - Re ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>