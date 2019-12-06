UrduPoint.com
Five People Arrested During Independence Day Demonstrations In Helsinki - Police

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:16 PM

Five people were arrested in Helsinki's subway on Friday, city police reported, as the Finnish capital played host to a significant far-right demonstration and subsequent counter-demonstrations on the country's Independence Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Five people were arrested in Helsinki's subway on Friday, city police reported, as the Finnish capital played host to a significant far-right demonstration and subsequent counter-demonstrations on the country's Independence Day.

"Earlier, five people were arrested in the subway. They wished to use forbidden objects, such as torches. By law, any equipment used in a demonstration must not cause danger or harm," Helsinki police wrote on their official Twitter page.

On Wednesday, Helsinki police banned a planned march by the far-right Towards Freedom movement, due to take place on Independence Day, Finland's YLE broadcaster reported. The movement previously organized a demonstration in Helsinki on November 9.

The Towards Freedom movement is alleged to be a successor to the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement, which was temporarily banned by the Supreme Court in March. Police believe that the two groups have the same members.

