Fluoride Poisoning In Russia's Kirov Region Leaves 4 People Dead - Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The death toll from fluoride intoxication among workers at a plant in Russia's Kirov Region has risen to four, the regional department of the Russian Investigative Committee told Sputnik on Monday.

Seven workers of the HaloPolymer holding company ” one of the largest world producers of fluoropolymer products ” sought medical attention in the city of Kirovo-Chepetsk in late September, complaining of deteriorating health conditions. During treatment, doctors concluded that they had been poisoned with fluoride compounds. The first patient died on October 9, followed by another death on October 16 and the third one five days later.

"The fourth worker died over the weekend, another three are still in the hospital," the regional branch of the committee said.

An investigation has been opened into violation of safety rules that "caused the death of a person, or has inflicted major damage."

More Stories From World

