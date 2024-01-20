Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Bouaké, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations table on Saturday (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group D
B.
Faso 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Algeria 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Angola 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Mauritania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Note: Group winners and runners-up and four highest ranked third-placed teams qualify for knockout stage
Recent Stories
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result15 minutes ago
-
Hector dominates Shiffrin for Jasna GS win, Vhlova out for season35 minutes ago
-
European crew arrives at ISS on private mission55 minutes ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight55 minutes ago
-
Stressed Swiatek laments shock early exit from Australian Open55 minutes ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago
-
Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines2 hours ago
-
Hector dominates Shiffrin for Jasna giant slalom win, Vhlova crashes3 hours ago
-
13 students dead in China school fire: state media3 hours ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight3 hours ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight3 hours ago