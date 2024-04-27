Open Menu

Football: English Championship Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Football: English Championship table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) English Championship table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Leicester 44 30 4 10 86 39 94 - promoted

Leeds 45 27 9 9 80 41 90

-----------------------------------

Ipswich 43 26 11 6 85 53 89

Southampton 44 25 9 10 85 61 84

West Brom 44 20 12 12 67 44 72

Norwich 44 21 9 14 77 61 72 -----------------------------------

Hull 44 19 12 13 65 56 69

Coventry 43 17 12 14 68 55 63

Middlesbrough 44 18 9 17 64 60 63

Preston 44 18 9 17 56 61 63

Cardiff 44 19 5 20 50 61 62

Bristol City 44 16 11 17 51 47 59

Sunderland 44 16 8 20 52 51 56

Swansea 44 15 11 18 57 62 56

Watford 44 12 17 15 59 58 53

QPR 45 14 11 20 45 57 53

Millwall 44 14 11 19 43 55 53

Stoke 44 13 11 20 44 60 50

Blackburn 44 13 10 21 58 74 49

Plymouth 44 12 12 20 58 69 48

Sheff Wed 44 13 8 23 39 68 47 -----------------------------------

Birmingham 44 12 10 22 48 64 46

Huddersfield 44 9 17 18 47 74 44

Rotherham 44 4 12 28 32 85 24 - relegated

Note: Top two promoted, third to sixth in play-offs, bottom three relegated

Related Topics

Sunderland Southampton Bristol Swansea Leicester Middlesbrough Coventry Plymouth Ipswich Norwich Stoke Cardiff Leeds Birmingham Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

4 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

13 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

13 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

13 hours ago
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

13 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

13 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

13 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

13 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

13 hours ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

13 hours ago

More Stories From World