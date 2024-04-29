Football: French Ligue 1 table

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Paris SG 31 20 10 1 76 29 70 - champions

Monaco 31 17 7 7 58 41 58

Brest 31 16 8 7 49 33 56

--------------------------------

Lille 31 15 10 6 45 27 55

--------------------------------

Nice 31 14 9 8 36 25 51

--------------------------------

Lens 30 13 7 10 39 32 46

--------------------------------

Lyon 31 13 5 13 42 51 44

Rennes 31 11 9 11 48 41 42

Marseille 30 10 11 9 45 37 41

Toulouse 31 10 10 11 38 40 40

Reims 31 11 7 13 38 45 40

Montpellier 31 9 11 11 39 43 37

Strasbourg 31 9 9 13 34 44 36

Nantes 31 9 5 17 29 49 32

Le Havre 31 6 11 14 30 41 29

--------------------------------

Metz 31 8 5 18 32 51 29

--------------------------------

Lorient 31 6 8 17 37 61 26

Clermont 31 5 10 16 25 50 25

Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble

Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2