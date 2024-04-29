Football: French Ligue 1 Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) French Ligue 1 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Paris SG 31 20 10 1 76 29 70 - champions
Monaco 31 17 7 7 58 41 58
Brest 31 16 8 7 49 33 56
--------------------------------
Lille 31 15 10 6 45 27 55
--------------------------------
Nice 31 14 9 8 36 25 51
--------------------------------
Lens 30 13 7 10 39 32 46
--------------------------------
Lyon 31 13 5 13 42 51 44
Rennes 31 11 9 11 48 41 42
Marseille 30 10 11 9 45 37 41
Toulouse 31 10 10 11 38 40 40
Reims 31 11 7 13 38 45 40
Montpellier 31 9 11 11 39 43 37
Strasbourg 31 9 9 13 34 44 36
Nantes 31 9 5 17 29 49 32
Le Havre 31 6 11 14 30 41 29
--------------------------------
Metz 31 8 5 18 32 51 29
--------------------------------
Lorient 31 6 8 17 37 61 26
Clermont 31 5 10 16 25 50 25
Note: Montpellier deducted one point for crowd trouble
Note: Top three qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; fourth goes into Champions League third qualifying round; fifth goes into Europa League group stage; sixth goes into Europa Conference League; Bottom two relegated to Ligue 2; 16th goes into two-legged relegation play-off against team from Ligue 2
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Inter continue Serie A title party as Bologna slip in Champions League bid2 minutes ago
-
Paris Saint-Germain win Ligue 1 title after Monaco defeat32 minutes ago
-
Man City see off Forest to close on Premier League leaders Arsenal1 hour ago
-
Italian PM Meloni says will stand in EU elections2 hours ago
-
Masood Khan hails Pakistani-American physicians role in upgrading Pakistan's healthcare system; also ..2 hours ago
-
Celtic down Dundee to stay on course for Scottish Premiership crown2 hours ago
-
Ireland will act to send asylum seekers back to UK: PM2 hours ago
-
Kainz keeps Cologne's hope alive with late equaliser at Mainz2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Inter continue Serie A title party as Bologna slip in Champions League bid2 hours ago
-
Masood Khan hails Pakistani-American physicians role in upgrading Pakistan's healthcare system; also ..2 hours ago
-
Tesla CEO Musk meets China's number two official in Beijing2 hours ago