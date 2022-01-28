(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) A former photographer from a regional office of jailed Russian politician Alexey Navalny, Alexander Strukov, is being investigated for inciting hatred and extremism over a post in Telegram, a law enforcement source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Altogether, the man has left over five comments in Telegram, which attracted attention of investigators. Among other things, according to the expert opinion, he incited hatred against Russians as well as called for violence against law enforcement officers, members of the United Russia (ruling party) and judges," the source said.

Strukov, who used to work for the office of Navalny in Moscow, is now facing a hate speech and terrorism incitement investigation.

According to media reports, he disappeared on Wednesday after a search. Later it was reported that he was at the Maryino detention facility in Moscow.

Last January, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. A court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple probation breaches and sentenced him to two and a half years in prison.

In June, the Moscow City Court classified Navalny's offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation as extremist organizations.