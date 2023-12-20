Open Menu

Former UK Honorary Consul Kidnapped In Ecuador Released 'safe And Sound'

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Britain's former honorary consul in the Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil, Colin Armstrong, was released "safe and sound" after being kidnapped over the weekend, officials in the South American country said Wednesday

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Britain's former honorary consul in the Ecuadoran port city of Guayaquil, Colin Armstrong, was released "safe and sound" after being kidnapped over the weekend, officials in the South American country said Wednesday.

"Our units released citizen Collin A., kidnapped days earlier in (the province of) #LosRios. At the moment he is safe and sound. There are 9 apprehended," police commander Cesar Zapata posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The British ambassador in Quito celebrated Armstrong's release.

"We are delighted that Colin Armstrong OBE, our former honorary consul in Guayaquil, has been safely released", Chris Campbell said on X, referring to the Order of the British Empire, a top honour.

Armstrong was kidnapped at dawn Saturday on a farm he owns in Baba, a small city in Los Rios province.

Honorary consuls are generally not career officials but are often nationals of the sending country living in cities distant from the capital.

They frequently conduct some consular duties on a part-time basis while also holding a job of their own.

