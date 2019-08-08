Forty-One People Hospitalized After Road Accident in S. Russia - Regional Authorities

(@imziishan)

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Forty-one people, including 12 children, have been hospitalized after a road accident involving a bus and a car in Russia's southern Krasnodar territory, the regional Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, the bus and the car collided and fell off a 10-meter (3.2-feet) cliff on a highway connecting Novorossiysk and the Kerch Strait. The regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said, citing the preliminary data, that the bus driver had lost control of the vehicle. The Emergencies Ministry has said that there were a total of 45 people inside the two vehicles.

"As of 02:30 a.m. on August 8 [23:30 GMT on Wednesday], 41 people, including 21 children, have been admitted in the Novorossiysk city hospital after a road accident involving a bus," the Health Ministry said.

The ministry added that those injured were receiving medical assistance, noting that medics and the patients have been supplied with everything required for medical assistance.

"Ten people, including four children, have had surgeries," the ministry added.

Three people died and 32 others have been injured in the road crash, Sergei Pulikovskiy, the Krasnodar Territory emergencies minister, said in the early hours of Thursday. Meanwhile, the regional Interior Ministry said that all three people killed in the crash had been passengers of the car. There were two minors among them.