Four children killed in Romania house fire

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Four young children left alone at home have been killed in a house fire in western Romania, authorities said on Thursday.

Firefighters found the bodies of the children at the scene in the city of Timisoara, according to Romania's General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The oldest was six years old and the youngest just four months.

Their 14-year-old brother was also in the house and was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but was otherwise unharmed.

A wood-burning stove is thought to have caused the fire during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, according to IGSU.

Police have opened a manslaughter inquiry and alerted the child protection authorities.