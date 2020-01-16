UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Children Killed In Romania House Fire

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:17 PM

Four children killed in Romania house fire

Four young children left alone at home have been killed in a house fire in western Romania, authorities said on Thursday

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Four young children left alone at home have been killed in a house fire in western Romania, authorities said on Thursday.

Firefighters found the bodies of the children at the scene in the city of Timisoara, according to Romania's General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

The oldest was six years old and the youngest just four months.

Their 14-year-old brother was also in the house and was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation but was otherwise unharmed.

A wood-burning stove is thought to have caused the fire during the night of Wednesday to Thursday, according to IGSU.

Police have opened a manslaughter inquiry and alerted the child protection authorities.

Related Topics

Fire Young Timisoara Romania

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

25 seconds ago

Prominent Rights Group Slams Nepal's Proposed Bill ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Nominee Says Cabinet to Be ..

6 minutes ago

General Asif Ghafoor thanks everyone

21 minutes ago

Russia, Syria Say US Spreads Misinformation on Tre ..

6 minutes ago

Mishustin Calls to Prepare All Documents to Implem ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.