PM Shehbaz To Visit Iran Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2024 | 10:25 AM
The Prime Minister would be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and other senior Ministers of the cabinet.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit the Islamic Republic of Iran today to offer condolences at the sad demise of President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter crash.
The Prime Minister would call on the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Imam Khamenei and meet Acting President of Iran, Dr. Mohammad Mokhber, to convey condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.
A day of national mourning was observed on Tuesday in Pakistan to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of Government and the people of Pakistan with the Government and the people of Iran, on the sad demise of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian dignitaries in the helicopter crash incident.
The National flag would fly at half-mast throughout the country.
The day of national mourning was declared by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has died after a helicopter carrying him and his entourage crashed in country’s East Azerbaijan province.
According to Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, the helicopter, made a tough landing during a visit to the country’s northwest.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and East Azarbaijan Province’s Governor Malek Rahmati were also on board the crashed aircraft.
Ebrahim Raisi along with his entourage was en route to Tabriz City after inaugurating a dam at the border with the Azerbaijan Republic on Sunday.
