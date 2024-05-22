Open Menu

US Returns 133 Stolen Artifacts To Pakistan; Consul General Aamer Atozai Expresses 'gratitude'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:30 AM

US returns 133 stolen artifacts to Pakistan; Consul General Aamer Atozai expresses 'gratitude'

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The United States returned to Pakistan 133 pieces of stolen antiquities worth over $13 million at a ceremony at Manhattan District Attorney’s office in New York on Tuesday.

The event marked 5th such transfer to Pakistan from where these precious artifacts, which date back to the Gandhara period, were stolen.

Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, who received the artifacts on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, expressed gratitude to the District Attorney office, its Antiquities Trafficking Unit, and the Department of Homeland Security for their efforts in retrieving the stolen cultural treasures of Pakistan.

Some of the recovered antiquities were also displayed at the ceremony, and Consul General Atozai said these pieces will adorn museums across Pakistan.

The consul general also signed an agreement with the Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, Matthew Bogdanos, who heads the Antiquities Trafficking Unit for the repatriation of the returned artifacts to Pakistan.

Bogdanos said he was delighted to return these "glorious pieces of Pakistani heritage" to Pakistan whose civilization dates back to 5,000 years.

APP/ift

Related Topics

Pakistan Manhattan New York United States Event From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

34 minutes ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

10 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

10 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

10 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

10 hours ago
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

10 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

10 hours ago
 China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inaugurat ..

China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech

10 hours ago
 DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of vio ..

DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis

10 hours ago
 UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Isr ..

UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital

10 hours ago
 BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental langu ..

BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination

10 hours ago

More Stories From World