Four People Injured in Southern Afghanistan in Rocket Attack on Helicopter - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Four servicemen have been injured as a rocket hit a military helicopter in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"A MI-17 military helicopter landed for emergency due to technical problems in Kajaki district of Helmand province at 12.00 p.m. today [07:30 GMT Saturday].

There were no casualties among helicopter passengers after the emergency landing," the ministry said in a statement.

A spokesman for the Helmand province governor, Omar Zwak, confirmed that the helicopter made the emergency landing.

"The helicopter was sent to the Kajaki district when terrorists attacked the aircraft and burned it down this afternoon," a security source from Kajaki told Sputnik, adding that "four people have been injured in the attack."

The investigation is underway. No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.