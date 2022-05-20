UrduPoint.com

Four People Injured In Stabbing Attack In Eastern Norway - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 01:21 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Four people were injured as a result of a knife attack in Norway's eastern province of Buskerud, media reported on Friday, citing the local police.

One of those injured is in critical condition, the NRK broadcaster said, adding that police officers were sent to the scene.

