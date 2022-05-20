Four People Injured in Stabbing Attack in Eastern Norway - Reports

Four people were injured as a result of a knife attack in Norway's eastern province of Buskerud, media reported on Friday, citing the local police

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Four people were injured as a result of a knife attack in Norway's eastern province of Buskerud, media reported on Friday, citing the local police.

One of those injured is in critical condition, the NRK broadcaster said, adding that police officers were sent to the scene.