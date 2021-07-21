UrduPoint.com
Four Regions In Italy Might Become Yellow Zones Again Due To COVID-19 Spread - Officials

Wed 21st July 2021

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Four Italian regions are at risk of becoming part of a yellow COVID-19 zone with tough restriction measures again, the National Institute of Health (ISS) sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The sources specified that the central capital region of Lazio, northeastern region of Veneto, and the island regions of Sicily and Sardinia might be relabeled as yellow zones again, as in July, the COVID-19 spread has been the fastest in these regions, mostly due to the Delta variant.

The recent findings of ISS show that in mid-July, over 30 new cases of COVID for every 100,000 people were recorded in Sicily and Sardinia a week. A slower pace was registered in Lazio and Veneto, and experts assume that the celebrations of Italy's victory in UEFA Euro 2020 in Rome are to blame for the rapid growth of new infections in Lazio.

On June 28, all the Italian regions were declared a white zone, which meant that the majority of COVID-19 restrictions would be canceled, including mandatory masks outdoors. The white zone status can be assigned to a region where for three weeks straight no more than 50 new infections in 100,000 people have been registered. The experts conclude that many regions can return to the yellow zone judging by the current dynamics.

The situation seems not to be arousing concern in the health authorities, however, as the countrywide vaccination drive has already borne fruit. On Sunday, the health ministry recorded over half of citizens older over 12 having been fully vaccinated.

