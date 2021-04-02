UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four UN Troops Killed In Attack In Northern Mali

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:04 PM

Four UN troops killed in attack in northern Mali

Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed early Friday when suspected jihadists attacked their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the UN mission said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed early Friday when suspected jihadists attacked their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the UN mission said.

The peacekeepers "bravely pushed back a complex attack carried out by several heavily-armed terrorists," MINUSMA said in a statement, adding that four troops had died and others were wounded according to a provisional toll.

The statement said the attackers had suffered heavy losses and had abandoned "several of their dead."A source in MINUSMA said the attack occurred around 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the Algerian border, targeting a contingent of peacekeepers from Chad.

Related Topics

Dead Attack United Nations Died Mali Aguelhok Chad Border From

Recent Stories

Iran Not Against If JCPOA Members Bring US Back to ..

2 minutes ago

HDA Chief assures employees Union delegation of re ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in Belarus, Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops cutting of mango trees in ..

2 minutes ago

PPP for adherence to corona protocols at Zulfikar ..

5 minutes ago

Stybar out of Tour of Flanders after heart procedu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.