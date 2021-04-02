Four UN troops killed in attack in northern Mali

Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed early Friday when suspected jihadists attacked their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the UN mission said

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Four United Nations peacekeepers were killed early Friday when suspected jihadists attacked their camp in Aguelhok in northern Mali, the UN mission said.

The peacekeepers "bravely pushed back a complex attack carried out by several heavily-armed terrorists," MINUSMA said in a statement, adding that four troops had died and others were wounded according to a provisional toll.

The statement said the attackers had suffered heavy losses and had abandoned "several of their dead."A source in MINUSMA said the attack occurred around 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the Algerian border, targeting a contingent of peacekeepers from Chad.