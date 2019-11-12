Four Volkswagen Managers Charged With Giving Co-Workers Excessive Pay

Four former and current managers at the German auto giant Volkswagen have been charged with giving co-workers excessive pay and bonuses, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Four former and current managers at the German auto giant Volkswagen have been charged with giving co-workers excessive pay and bonuses, the prosecutor's office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Brunswick said two former board members as well as one former and one current senior manager were accused of breach of trust that cost the company $5.6 million.

"When deciding on ... pay increases or the amount of the year-end bonuses the accused followed advice of the works council's payment commission, which they sat on," the prosecution's statement read.

A total of five members were thus rewarded between 2011 and 2016, including the head of the works council. The prosecution did not name the accused. It counted 29 instances where payments were made in breach of the company's code.