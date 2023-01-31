UrduPoint.com

France, Australia Agree On Supply Of 155mm Shells To Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

January 31, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) France and Australia have agreed on the production and supply of 155 mm caliber shells to Ukraine, the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"France and Australia expressed their shared commitment to Ukraine's security and their strong resolve to continue to support Ukraine. Ministers announced their intent to provide support to Ukraine including through joint supply of 155-millimetre ammunition," the ministry said in a statement following the talks between the foreign and defense ministers of France and Australia in Paris.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu noted that the countries would produce several thousand 155-mm shells for delivery to Ukraine.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there in late February 2022, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

