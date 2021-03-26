France 'blind' to Rwanda genocide preparation but not complicit: commission

France bears overwhelming responsibilities over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and was "blind" to preparations for the massacres, a report by historians said Friday, while adding there was no evidence Paris was complicit in the killings

The conclusions of a report by a historical commission submitted to President Emmanuel Macron concluded there had been a "failure" on the part of France over the genocide that saw 800,000 people, mainly among the ethnic Tutsi minority, slaughtered between April and July of 1994.

"The research therefore establishes a set of responsibilities, both serious and overwhelming," it said, noting the central role played by former president Francois Mitterrand in policy on Rwanda at the time.