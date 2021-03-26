UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France 'blind' To Rwanda Genocide Preparation But Not Complicit: Commission

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:13 PM

France 'blind' to Rwanda genocide preparation but not complicit: commission

France bears overwhelming responsibilities over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and was "blind" to preparations for the massacres, a report by historians said Friday, while adding there was no evidence Paris was complicit in the killings

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :France bears overwhelming responsibilities over the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and was "blind" to preparations for the massacres, a report by historians said Friday, while adding there was no evidence Paris was complicit in the killings.

The conclusions of a report by a historical commission submitted to President Emmanuel Macron concluded there had been a "failure" on the part of France over the genocide that saw 800,000 people, mainly among the ethnic Tutsi minority, slaughtered between April and July of 1994.

"The research therefore establishes a set of responsibilities, both serious and overwhelming," it said, noting the central role played by former president Francois Mitterrand in policy on Rwanda at the time.

Related Topics

Minority France Paris Rwanda April July

Recent Stories

PDWP approves 4 development schemes of worth Rs 27 ..

1 minute ago

Italy to reopen schools, ease lockdown in Rome reg ..

1 minute ago

Bairstow, Stokes star as England chase down 337-ru ..

1 minute ago

Mexican child, 9, dies trying to enter US: border ..

1 minute ago

US transport secretary says mulling mileage tax fo ..

4 minutes ago

Joe Allen out of Wales v Czech Republic World Cup ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.