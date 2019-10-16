France, Germany Welcome Progress in Implementation of Minsk Deals

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) France and Germany welcome the recent progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and are expecting a Normandy Four ( France Ukraine ) meeting in Paris , according to a joint statement.

A meeting of the Franco-German Ministerial Council was held on Wednesday in Toulouse and involved French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. As a result, a joint statement of the two countries was issued, consisting of several pages.

"We welcome recent positive developments in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and look forward to holding a meeting in the Normandy format in Paris to achieve progress in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine," the statement said.