France, Germany Welcome Progress In Implementation Of Minsk Deals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 25 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:58 PM

France and Germany welcome the recent progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and are expecting a Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine) meeting in Paris, according to a joint statement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) France and Germany welcome the recent progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and are expecting a Normandy Four (France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine) meeting in Paris, according to a joint statement.

A meeting of the Franco-German Ministerial Council was held on Wednesday in Toulouse and involved French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. As a result, a joint statement of the two countries was issued, consisting of several pages.

"We welcome recent positive developments in the implementation of the Minsk agreements and look forward to holding a meeting in the Normandy format in Paris to achieve progress in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine," the statement said.

