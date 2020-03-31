France Working With Russia to Repatriate Citizens Amid COVID-19 - Embassy

France is working with Russia to find ways to bring back its citizens now that Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has canceled all of its flights, the French Embassy in Russia said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) France is working with Russia to find ways to bring back its citizens now that Russian flag carrier Aeroflot has canceled all of its flights, the French Embassy in Russia said on Tuesday.

"Aeroflot decided to cancel all its flights to France starting today ... The French authorities are making every effort to find a solution together with the Russian authorities and airlines so that you can return to France as soon as possible," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

All French citizens who purchased tickets for March 31, April 1, 3 or 5 were advised to contact the French Embassy in Moscow as soon as possible.

Aeroflot canceled over 60 flights due to new restrictions on arrivals to Sheremetyevo airport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In France, the COVID-19 case count surged to 44,550 on Monday, with the death toll now over 3,000. Meanwhile, Russia registered 500 new cases of the disease over the past 24 hours, which brought the total toll of those infected to 2,337.