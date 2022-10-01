UrduPoint.com

France's Confidence In Macron Back To Record Low Of 2021 - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The national level of confidence in French President Emmanuel Macron has fallen to its lowest record in more than a year, according to the poll by the Harris Interactive research agency aired on Friday on the LCI tv channel.

In September, the level of confidence in Macron fell to 46%, down two points from the previous month, the survey said, adding that the last time such indicators were observed in March-April 2021.

The poll was conducted on September 27-29 among 1,043 people over the age of 18. Statistical error was not specified.

On September 29, a nationwide strike called by hard-left trade unions against the government's pension reform plan took place in France. The protesters demanded higher wages and social benefits amid the cost-of-living crisis.

