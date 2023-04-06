Close
Freezing Rain Leaves Over 1,000,000 Canadians Without Power Supply - Power Outage Map

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Freezing rain and strong winds leave 1,134,426 Canadians without power supply, the data of Canadian portal PowerOutage.CA showed on Thursday.

According to the portal, power outages affected 962,646 people in the Canadian province of Quebec, 168,559 residents in Ontario, 2,828 Canadians in British Columbia, 321 in New Brunswick, and 72 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the CBC broadcaster, freezing rain and strong winds hit Montreal and some other southwestern parts of the province on Wednesday. Rain warnings have been issued for almost all of eastern Ontario, the report said.

